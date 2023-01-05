ISW: Russian forces increasingly reliant on Iranian-made drones against Ukrainian critical infrastructure
January 5, 2023 5:50 am
Russian forces have likely significantly depleted their current stock of drones, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update. Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate said on Jan. 4 that Russian forces have used about 660 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and -136 drones in Ukraine since their first appearance in September of 2022.
Russia has become reliant on Iranian drones because they are a cheap alternative to precision missiles, the stock of which the Russian military has significantly depleted.
