Saturday, December 24, 2022

ISW: Russian forces appear to lack sufficient infrastructure to support their troops in Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 5:36 am
Russian military bloggers claimed that the 1472nd Naval Clinical Hospital in Sevastopol is facing blood donor supply shortages for wounded Russian personnel, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest update. The bloggers claimed that the hospital staff notified the Russian military command of lacking commercially provided supplies for blood collection but had not received any support in rectifying the problem. 

The shortage is reportedly caused by a lack of budgetary provisions for blood-transfusion-related materials in 2022. The military bloggers implied that corruption is at play. The ISW also suggests that Russian forces are also likely experiencing supply shortages as a result of the damage to the Kerch Strait Bridge. 

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin noted on Dec. 9 that he expects Russia to repair the road bridge in March and railway lines in mid-summer, which will likely continue to challenge Russia’s ability to supply forces.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

