Israeli PM says he'll consider sending military aid, including Iron Dome, to Ukraine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a CNN interview he would consider providing military aid, including Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, to Ukraine.

“Well, I’m certainly looking into it,” Netanyahu said when asked about the possibility of Israel sending the Iron Dome to Ukraine.

Netanyahu also said that he would consider mediating between Ukraine and Russia if asked by the two countries and Washington.

"If asked by all relevant parties, I'll certainly consider it, but I’m not pushing myself in," Netanyahu told CNN, adding that it would depend on the "right time and the right circumstances."

Ukraine asked Netanyahu’s predecessor, Naftali Bennett, to mediate with Russia in March, but the diplomatic efforts have not yielded any results.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Israel has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

However, the Israeli government has come under fire for refusing to send weapons to Ukraine in an apparent effort to keep good relations with Russia.

The Israeli government has also introduced restrictions on Ukrainians traveling to Israel despite visa-free travel between the two countries, preventing both refugees and tourists from entering the country.

Meanwhile, relations between Russia and Israel have deteriorated anyway, with the Kremlin cracking down on an organization that helps people of Jewish descent to emigrate to Israel.

On Jan. 28-29, unidentified drones attacked military targets in Iran, an ally of Russia that supplies combat drones to Moscow. Western media have reported that the attack was organized by Israel, which has not commented on the issue.