Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, November 10, 2022

Israel says it does not have production capacity to supply air defense to Ukraine

November 10, 2022 4:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also said "it is impossible to empty (Israel's) supply of air defense systems," the Jerusalem Post reported

Kyiv has repeatedly requested Jersusalem supply Ukraine with air defense systems and other weapons. While Israel has so far provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has thus far refused to send lethal weapons, including air defense.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok