Israel says it does not have production capacity to supply air defense to Ukraine
November 10, 2022 4:25 am
Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also said "it is impossible to empty (Israel's) supply of air defense systems," the Jerusalem Post reported.
Kyiv has repeatedly requested Jersusalem supply Ukraine with air defense systems and other weapons. While Israel has so far provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has thus far refused to send lethal weapons, including air defense.
