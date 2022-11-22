Interior Ministry: Russian forces kidnap Ukrainian mayors in Kherson Oblast.
November 23, 2022 12:54 am
Russian troops have kidnapped the mayors of several communities in Kherson Oblast and brought them to the east bank of the Dnipro River, the Interior Ministry reported on Nov. 22.
The ministry said the mayors had refused to cooperate with Russia.
The Ukrainian police don’t know the exact whereabouts of the kidnapped officials.
Ukraine liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia had withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnipro River.
