Interior Minister: Most collaborators fled from Kharkiv Oblast.
September 12, 2022 5:00 pm
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that Ukrainian law enforcement officers are investigating to identify Russian collaborators in the recently liberated parts of Kharkiv Oblast. However, most have fled to Russia or Russian-occupied territories, Monastyrskyi added.
