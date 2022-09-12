Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 12, 2022 5:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that Ukrainian law enforcement officers are investigating to identify Russian collaborators in the recently liberated parts of Kharkiv Oblast. However, most have fled to Russia or Russian-occupied territories, Monastyrskyi added.

