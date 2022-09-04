Intelligence: Intercepted call sheds light on poor conditions faced by Russian troops in Ukraine
September 4, 2022 1:08 pm
In a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Department, a Russian soldier says new Russian recruits were not properly equipped. According to the soldier, they were not given their own uniforms or sleeping bags and the weapon he was handed did not operate properly.
