This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 1:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Department, a Russian soldier says new Russian recruits were not properly equipped. According to the soldier, they were not given their own uniforms or sleeping bags and the weapon he was handed did not operate properly.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
