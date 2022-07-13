Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 13, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia maintains operational pause, continues to bomb critical areas for future ground offensives

This item is part of our running news digest

July 13, 2022 8:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on July 12 that Russian forces continue conducting air and artillery strikes with limited offensive operations along the frontline. Previously, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced that Iran might provide hundreds of drones to Russia, which will likely “improve Russian aerial reconnaissance and indirect fire accuracy in Ukraine.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok