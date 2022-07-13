Institute for the Study of War: Russia maintains operational pause, continues to bomb critical areas for future ground offensives
This item is part of our running news digest
July 13, 2022 8:19 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.S. think tank reported on July 12 that Russian forces continue conducting air and artillery strikes with limited offensive operations along the frontline. Previously, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced that Iran might provide hundreds of drones to Russia, which will likely “improve Russian aerial reconnaissance and indirect fire accuracy in Ukraine.”