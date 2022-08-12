Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Partnership with Iran may help Russia achieve some military objectives in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 5:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank said in its analysis on Aug. 11 that Iranian material support, such as supply of Shahed-129 and Shahed-191 military drones for use in Ukraine may help Russia achieve some military objectives, while economic ties will help mitigate sanctions. The strategic partnership between the two countries has expanded since the Russian invasion in February. The dynamics have also shifted — placing more leverage with Iran, as the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “seeks economic and military support from a position of growing need.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok