Saturday, March 25, 2023

Health Ministry: Russia's war destroyed or damaged $2.5 billion worth of medical facilities in Ukraine

by The Kyiv IndependentMarch 25, 2023 11:34 am
Russian attacks have destroyed or damaged at least 978 medical facilities in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Health Ministry said on March 25, citing a report by the World Bank. The report is not publicly available.

According to the ministry, 650 ambulance vehicles and 596 pharmacies were also damaged or destroyed in Ukraine.

The most affected area is Donetsk Oblast, with $768 million worth of damaged infrastructure, the ministry said. Kharkiv Oblast's health care infrastructure suffered damage worth $618 million, and in Chernihiv Oblast, $259 million worth of medical infrastructure was destroyed by Russian attacks. 

Russian forces have been targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine since the beginning of the all-out war on Feb. 24, 2022, destroying schools, hospitals, cultural institutions, energy facilities, and more.

