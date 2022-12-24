Governor: Ukraine's air defense downs all 8 Russian drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
December 7, 2022 7:49 am
Russian forces attacked two communities - Marhanetska and Nikopolska - at least seven times using Uragan multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram. No casualties were reported. In the city of Nikopol, up to a dozen private houses, outbuildings and gas pipelines were damaged.
According to Reznichenko, Ukraine's air defense downed eight drones (preliminary Shahed-136) Russia used to attack the region overnight on Dec 7.
