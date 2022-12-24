Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Ukraine's air defense downs all 8 Russian drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 7, 2022 7:49 am
Share

Russian forces attacked two communities - Marhanetska and Nikopolska - at least seven times using Uragan multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram. No casualties were reported. In the city of Nikopol, up to a dozen private houses, outbuildings and gas pipelines were damaged. 

According to Reznichenko, Ukraine's air defense downed eight drones (preliminary Shahed-136) Russia used to attack the region overnight on Dec 7.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK