Governor: Ukraine downs Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
January 8, 2023 2:35 pm
Ukraine’s Eastern Air Command shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Jan. 8.
He did not provide further details.
Ukraine has shot down more than 500 drones launched by Russia since September, according to the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
