Governor: Russian troops use incendiary ammunition to attack Sumy Oblast.
November 9, 2022 10:44 pm
Russian forces hit one of the villages in the Esman community near the Ukrainian-Russian border 20 times on Nov. 9, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. As a result of the attack, a cornfield caught fire but no casualties were reported, Zhyvytsky added. The UN Protocol on Incendiary Weapons prohibits using them against civilians.
