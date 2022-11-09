Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian troops use incendiary ammunition to attack Sumy Oblast.

November 9, 2022
Russian forces hit one of the villages in the Esman community near the Ukrainian-Russian border 20 times on Nov. 9, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. As a result of the attack, a cornfield caught fire but no casualties were reported, Zhyvytsky added. The UN Protocol on Incendiary Weapons prohibits using them against civilians. 

