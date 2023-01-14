Governor: Russian strike kills 1, wounds 1 in Kryvyi Rih
January 14, 2023 9:29 pm
A Russian attack on Jan. 14 damaged a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person and wounding another, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.
Emergency responders are reportedly working at the site of the attack.
The building was hit during Russia’s 10th mass missile strike against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on Jan. 14.
The attack damaged energy facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry, causing emergency power cut-offs.
