Governor: Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast results in forest fire
September 3, 2022 4:20 am
The Russian army heavily shelled Krasnopillia community on Sept. 2 which resulted in a fire, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported. Rescuers were not able to put it out as the fire was spreading on the front lines. According to the governor, the fire affected close to a hectare of Ukraine's land.
