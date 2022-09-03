Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 4:20 am
The Russian army heavily shelled Krasnopillia community on Sept. 2 which resulted in a fire, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported. Rescuers were not able to put it out as the fire was spreading on the front lines. According to the governor, the fire affected close to a hectare of Ukraine's land. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
