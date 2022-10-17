Governor: Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, injuring civilians
September 30, 2022 8:18 am
According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russian forces targeted the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia early on Sept. 30. The rescue operation is underway. Starukh said there are casualties but didn't provide details at the time of the publication.
