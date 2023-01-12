Governor: Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 1.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russia launched a missile attack on the city of Huliaipole, killing a woman and injuring a man overnight on Jan. 12.

Following the attack, multiple buildings, including residential ones, caught fire, Starukh said.

On Jan. 10, Starukh said there had already been more than 600 Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the start of the year, including shelling and missile attacks. Four people have been killed since Jan. 1.

Russia has partially occupied Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the early days of the full-scale invasion.

It was one of the four oblasts Russia claimed to have annexed following sham referendums in September, despite not controlling the entire oblast.

There have been murmurings that Ukraine's next counteroffensive could be to retake occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Forbes reported in early December that artillery activity near Huliaipole and Polohy in the oblast could be a sign that Ukraine’s fourth counteroffensive might be imminent.