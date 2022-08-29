Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 82 times on Aug. 28
This item is part of our running news digest
August 29, 2022 4:00 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said the communities of Myropillya, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, and Shalyhyne were shelled. No casualties or damages were reported.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.