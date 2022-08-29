Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 29, 2022 4:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said the communities of Myropillya, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, and Shalyhyne were shelled. No casualties or damages were reported. 

