Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 5 times over past day
This item is part of our running news digest
November 8, 2022 12:07 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytski said on Nov. 7 that Russian forces attacked the communities of Krasnopillia and Bilopillia. No casualties were reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.