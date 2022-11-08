Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, November 8, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 5 times over past day

This item is part of our running news digest

November 8, 2022 12:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytski said on Nov. 7 that Russian forces attacked the communities of Krasnopillia and Bilopillia. No casualties were reported.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok