Governor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 40 times on Sept. 4.
September 5, 2022 12:02 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that the area around Znob-Novgorod suffered the most from Russian attacks, where 15 explosions were heard during the day. Russia allegedly hit the region with mortars and damaged the electricity grid.
