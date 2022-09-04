Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 40 times on Sept. 4.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 12:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that the area around Znob-Novgorod suffered the most from Russian attacks, where 15 explosions were heard during the day. Russia allegedly hit the region with mortars and damaged the electricity grid.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok