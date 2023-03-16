Governor: Russian forces shell settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injure civilians
February 19, 2023 10:00 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb.19 that Russia hit several settlements, including the village of Lyptsi, located 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border, the cities of Vovchansk and Kupiansk.
As a result of the shelling, women aged 32, 45 and 50, and a 40-year-old man were injured.
In another region's settlement, a fire station building, a healthcare facility, private garages and cars were also damaged by Russia.
