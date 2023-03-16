Governor: Russian forces shell settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injure civilians

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb.19 that Russia hit several settlements, including the village of Lyptsi, located 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border, the cities of Vovchansk and Kupiansk.

As a result of the shelling, women aged 32, 45 and 50, and a 40-year-old man were injured.

In another region's settlement, a fire station building, a healthcare facility, private garages and cars were also damaged by Russia.