Governor: Russian forces kill 2 civilians, injure 9 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 22
October 23, 2022 8:20 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Klishchiivka and one in Torske.
Also, four more civilians killed by Russian troops during the occupation were found in the liberated villages of Dibrova and Ozerne, Kyrylenko said.
