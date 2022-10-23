Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian forces kill 2 civilians, injure 9 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 22

October 23, 2022 8:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Klishchiivka and one in Torske.

Also, four more civilians killed by Russian troops during the occupation were found in the liberated villages of Dibrova and Ozerne, Kyrylenko said.

