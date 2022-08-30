Governor: Russian forces kill 2 civilians, injure 4 in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 29
August 30, 2022 9:44 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces killed two civilians in the communities of Rozdolne and Pivnichne. It is reportedly still impossible to determine the number of people killed in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.
