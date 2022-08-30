Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces killed two civilians in the communities of Rozdolne and Pivnichne. It is reportedly still impossible to determine the number of people killed in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

