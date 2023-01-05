Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 5, 2023

Governor: Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kill 2, injure 3 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 5, 2023 3:58 pm
Two people were killed and three were wounded in Russian shelling of the village of Prymorske on Jan. 5, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.

Among those killed and injured were employees of the village council, who were on their way to deliver firewood for the citizens, Starukh reported.

The “long-suffering” city of Orikhiv and the settlement of Stepnohirsk also came under Russian heavy artillery fire, the governor added.

According to the governor, the number of shelling in the region has recently increased to a hundred per day. At the same time, attacks are carried out either on critical infrastructure facilities or Russian troops “randomly fire at communities, terrorizing the civilian population.”

