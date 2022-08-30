Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 4, injures 4 people
August 30, 2022 10:53 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces attacked central Kharkiv on the morning of Aug. 30. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Kharkiv was struck eight times.
