Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, November 21, 2022

Governor: Russia shells Nikopol residential area overnight, 1 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 8:28 am
Share

Russia shelled a residential area of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Nov. 21, injuring a 78-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. A number of private residences, cars, and a boat were hit, according to the governor. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK