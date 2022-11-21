Governor: Russia shells Nikopol residential area overnight, 1 injured
November 21, 2022 8:28 am
Russia shelled a residential area of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Nov. 21, injuring a 78-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. A number of private residences, cars, and a boat were hit, according to the governor.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.