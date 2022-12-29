Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Governor: Russia shells Kherson Oblast 49 times, kills a civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 2:41 pm
Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 29 that Russian troops had shelled the southern region 49 times over the past day, killing at least one civilian and wounding nine.

A 10-year-old boy was among the wounded, according to Yanushevych. The child was hospitalized in “a moderate condition” with a mine-explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds, he said.

The liberated regional capital of Kherson was attacked 12 times, with apartment buildings and houses targeted, Yanushevych said.

Russia has stepped up its shelling of the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since its withdrawal in early November.

