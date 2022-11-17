Governor: Russia hits infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast on Nov. 17.
November 17, 2022 10:57 am
A massive missile attack on the entire territory of Ukraine is possible, Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko said.
He didn’t provide any details on casualties or damages.
