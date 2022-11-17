Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Governor: Russia hits infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast on Nov. 17.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 10:57 am
Share

A massive missile attack on the entire territory of Ukraine is possible, Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko said. 

He didn’t provide any details on casualties or damages. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK