Governor: Russia hits energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast
November 11, 2022 5:14 am
Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov reported that Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in the region overnight on Nov. 11. There were no casualties, according to the governor. Rescue services have been called to the scene.
