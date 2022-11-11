Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russia hits energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast

November 11, 2022 5:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov reported that Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in the region overnight on Nov. 11. There were no casualties, according to the governor. Rescue services have been called to the scene. 

