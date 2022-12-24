Governor: Russia continues to shell civilian infrastructure in Kherson Oblast

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said the Russian forces attacked a facility providing geriatric care in the village of Stepanivka north of Kherson.

The governor said the center’s gates, windows, doors, and roof are damaged. No casualties were reported.

On Dec. 17, one person was killed in the Russian shelling of Kherson.

On Dec. 14, Russia shelled Kherson's central square, injuring six people.

Stationed on the east bank of the Dnipro River, Russian forces are shelling liberated settlements on the other side of the river, including Kherson.