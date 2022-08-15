Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 15, 2022 1:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported that Russian forces had shelled settlements near Novhorod-Siverskyi. The official said the strikes had inflicted damage on civilian buildings, but no casualties had been reported thus far. Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that 1,281 explosive devices were found in the region within a week. According to the regional military administration, a total of 39,572 explosive objects were found in Chernihiv Oblast since Feb. 24.

