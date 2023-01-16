Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Governor: Russia attacks Kherson, kills one in the morning of Jan. 16.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 2:09 pm
Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery, hitting residential houses, a children’s hospital, and an orphanage in the morning of Jan. 16, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported. 

One person was killed by a strike on a residential house, Yanushevych said.

“The woman died from shrapnel wounds on the spot,” he added. 

Earlier in the day, Yanushevych reported that Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 90 times on Jan. 15, killing three people and injuring 14.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

Since then, the Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast nearly daily. 

