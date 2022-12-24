Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia attacks civilians in Kherson on Dec. 23, killing 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 2:44 pm
Russian troops had launched attacks on residential buildings in liberated Kherson on Dec. 23, killing at least two local residents, Yaroslav Yanushevych, the oblast governor reported.

He didn’t specify the number of injured people, adding that the rescue services and law enforcement are working at the site.

Earlier in the day, Yanushevych said that Russian forces had struck Kherson Oblast 61 times over the past 24 hours, killing one person and wounding two.

Kherson and surrounding areas have been under constant shelling from Russian artillery, rocket systems, mortars, and tanks since Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.

