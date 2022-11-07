Governor: Residents of border settlements in Chernihiv Oblast urged to evacuate
This item is part of our running news digest
November 7, 2022 6:12 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said on Nov. 7 that Russian forces attacked the region 234 times over the past week and 87 times the week before. Chaus noted that local authorities have already helped some residents of Novhorod-Siverskyi evacuate and encouraged those living in potentially vulnerable areas to do the same.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.