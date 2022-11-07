Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
November 7, 2022 6:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said on Nov. 7 that Russian forces attacked the region 234 times over the past week and 87 times the week before. Chaus noted that local authorities have already helped some residents of Novhorod-Siverskyi evacuate and encouraged those living in potentially vulnerable areas to do the same.

