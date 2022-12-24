Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: 4 injured by Russian missile strike on Kyiv Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 11:53 pm
Share

According to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, four people were injured in the region by a Russian missile attack on Dec. 16.

One civilian has been hospitalized, the governor said.

The power supply is being restored in Kyiv Oblast as several towns and municipalities are experiencing blackouts, Kuleba said.

Two towns east of Kyiv, Brovary and Boryspil, are expected to have power restored by midnight, while Bila Tserkva, south of Kyiv, faces a “more difficult” situation, Kuleba said. 

Russian forces carried out their seventh large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Dec. 16, launching 76 missiles at the country, 60 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. 

The previous major missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK