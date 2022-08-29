Governor: 30 residential buildings, hospital damaged in Rivne Oblast
August 29, 2022 6:43 am
Following Russian shelling of the Sarny district earlier on Aug. 28, at least 30 residential buildings and the premises of the central Sarny hospital were damaged, according to Rivne Oblast Governor Vitaliy Koval.
