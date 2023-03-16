Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: 2 killed, 5 injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 10, 2023 9:10 pm
Russian troops hit two communities of the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery on March 10, killing two people and wounding five more, reported Governor Serhii Lysak. 

Russian shelling damaged a transport facility, a three-story building, seven houses, farm buildings, a garage, a car, and power lines in the Chervonohryhorivka community, according to Lysak. 

In the Marhanets community, the first responders are still clarifying the consequences of the Russian attack, he said. 

Ukrainian-held Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, the home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. 

Russian troops have frequently used the plant as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory, with Nikopol and its district being shelled consistently almost every day since August. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
