externalGovernor: 1 killed, 10 injured in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 7:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Valentyn Reznichenko reported that a 9-year-old boy was killed in a Russian attack. Most of the injured civilians are in critical condition, Reznichenko added. Eight residential houses, a kindergarten, a school, a store, and an administrative building were damaged in Zelenohrad. Houses are also damaged in Velyka Kostromka.

