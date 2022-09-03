Governor: 1 killed, 10 injured in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
September 3, 2022 7:24 pm
Valentyn Reznichenko reported that a 9-year-old boy was killed in a Russian attack. Most of the injured civilians are in critical condition, Reznichenko added. Eight residential houses, a kindergarten, a school, a store, and an administrative building were damaged in Zelenohrad. Houses are also damaged in Velyka Kostromka.
