Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalGermany to relaunch 16 coal and oil-fired power plants amid fears Russia will cut gas supplies.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 17, 2022 5:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed regret over Berlin's decision to bring back dormant fossil fuel power plants and extend the operating permission for 11 more, reassuring that it is only temporary and the government remains committed to doing “everything” to combat the climate crisis. Despite the "bitter" decision, Scholz ruled out reactivating nuclear power plants, arguing that this would not solve Germany’s energy needs.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok