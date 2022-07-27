Germany to relaunch 16 coal and oil-fired power plants amid fears Russia will cut gas supplies.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 17, 2022 5:58 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed regret over Berlin's decision to bring back dormant fossil fuel power plants and extend the operating permission for 11 more, reassuring that it is only temporary and the government remains committed to doing “everything” to combat the climate crisis. Despite the "bitter" decision, Scholz ruled out reactivating nuclear power plants, arguing that this would not solve Germany’s energy needs.