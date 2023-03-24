Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, March 24, 2023

Germany delivers Dachs vehicles, machine guns to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 24, 2023 5:56 pm
Share

Germany delivers Dachs vehicles, machine guns to UkraineA Bundeswehr Dachs armored engineer vehicle stands near the scene of the fire on August 5, 2022, in Berlin. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The German government reported on March 24 it handed Ukraine three engineering vehicles Dachs for the first time as well as additional MG3 machine guns and drone detection systems.

Germany has also delivered spare parts for Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, according to the report.

In its weekly update, the German government wrote that it sent Ukraine 70 more MG3 machine guns for Leopard tanks, Marder, and Dachs vehicles, increasing the total number to 100. 

Kyiv has also received 90 drone detection systems, including those 30 Berlin delivered over the past week. 

From Jan. 1, 2022, to March 20, 2023, Germany provided Ukraine with about 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in military aid, according to the German government.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK