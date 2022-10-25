General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements on Oct. 25

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 25 that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Ivanhrad, Klishchiivka, Spirne, Soledar, Marinka, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia launched 12 airstrikes against Ukraine and carried out 60 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said.