General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements on Oct. 25
October 25, 2022 8:03 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 25 that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Ivanhrad, Klishchiivka, Spirne, Soledar, Marinka, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.
Russia launched 12 airstrikes against Ukraine and carried out 60 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.