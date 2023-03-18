General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 100 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Ukraine’s military repelled more than 100 Russian assaults in five areas over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 18.

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Air Force carried out six strikes on temporary Russian bases.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit two Russian temporary bases and one position of their air defense system, the General Staff added.

Russia’s army launched 34 airstrikes and 57 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the past day.