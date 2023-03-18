Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 18, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 100 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 7:42 am
Share

Ukraine’s military repelled more than 100 Russian assaults in five areas over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 18. 

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Air Force carried out six strikes on temporary Russian bases.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit two Russian temporary bases and one position of their air defense system, the General Staff added.

Russia’s army launched 34 airstrikes and 57 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the past day.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK