General Staff: Ukraine's military has liberated 12 settlements in Kherson Oblast
November 11, 2022 8:56 am
On Nov. 9, the Ukrainian military liberated 12 settlements in Kherson Oblast, including Dudchany, Pyatykhatky, Borozenske, Sadok, Bezvodne, Ishchenka, Kostromka, Krasnoliubetsk, Kalynivske, Bobrovy Kut, Bezimenne and Blahodatne, Ukraine's General Staff said in its Nov. 11 update. The offensive operation continues.
Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's forces have shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and hit two control points, 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three ammunition depots, and five air defense systems.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.