Monday, January 30, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russia's attacks near 10 settlements

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 30, 2023 8:08 am
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops repelled Russia's attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

Ukrainian forces launched two attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops and a strike on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported. The country's rocket and artillery forces also hit two radar stations, an ammunition warehouse and one other key Russian military object.

In their Jan. 30 update, the General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched at least three missiles and over 40 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. Three civilians were injured, and one was killed following Russia's missile strike on Kharkiv late on Jan. 29. The targeted four-story building in the city’s central Kyivskyi district was partially destroyed.

The Ukrainian military also confirmed that nearly 20 bodies of Russian soldiers were transferred on Jan. 28 to a morgue in the city of Horlivka, located 50 kilometers north of Russian-occupied Donetsk. 



