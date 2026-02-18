Chart of the week: Russia’s attacks push Ukraine’s energy system to the brink

As Ukraine experienced its coldest January in over a decade, Russia launched 4,442 drones and 135 missiles at the country — most of which targeted energy infrastructure, depriving millions of heat, electricity, and water.

The scale of Russia's energy terrorism is captured in a striking graph, part of a new dashboard launched last week by Ukrainian energy think tank Green Deal Ukraina (GDU).

While Ukraine maintained over 40 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity before the full-scale invasion, Russian occupation and attacks have deprived the country of roughly two-thirds of that total.

"Right now, Ukraine can generate approximately 12 gigawatts," Vladyslav Mikhnych, director of the Kyiv Energy and Climate Lab and consultant at GDU, told the Kyiv Independent.

"During periods of severe cold, such as the -20 degrees Celsius we had last week, peak consumption reaches around 18 gigawatts. When it's milder, around zero degrees Celsius, consumption is roughly 16.5 gigawatts."

Ukraine's generation capacity has been heavily reduced by damage and occupation. Several heavy Russian attacks since Jan. 12, 2026, mean that installed capacity is now likely closer to 12 gigawatts (GW), rather than the 14 GW depicted above. Data does not include renewable capacities. Overall generation capacity sometimes changes due to changes in information, retired units, among other reasons. (Nizar al-Rifai/Luca Léry Moffat/The Kyiv Independent)

While repair work, energy imports from abroad, and increased solar power in Ukraine have mitigated the shortage, the energy deficit ranges from four to six gigawatts, according to Mikhnych.

"The system is teetering on the edge. Domestic generation is insufficient, hence why we have power cuts and try to import as much as possible."

Ukraine's energy imports reached record levels in January.

GDU relies on official statements, media reports, and satellite imagery to assess Ukraine's installed capacity. Under martial law in Ukraine, detailed information on Ukraine's energy system is not made publicly available.

You can see GDU's newly launched dashboard here.