General Staff: Ukraine hits Russian base in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring 150 Russian soldiers
December 10, 2022 8:27 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 10 that Ukrainian forces struck a concentration of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
According to the General Staff, up to 150 Russian soldiers were injured, and 50 soldiers were taken to a hospital in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces also struck seven Russian control points, six areas of concentration of Russian troops, as well as one area of concentration of artillery and a Russian ammunition depot, the General Staff added.
