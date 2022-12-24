Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine hits Russian base in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring 150 Russian soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 10, 2022 8:27 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 10 that Ukrainian forces struck a concentration of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

According to the General Staff, up to 150 Russian soldiers were injured, and 50 soldiers were taken to a hospital in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces also struck seven Russian control points, six areas of concentration of Russian troops, as well as one area of concentration of artillery and a Russian ammunition depot, the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

