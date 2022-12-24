Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine damages bridge used for Russian military supplies.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 9:57 pm
Share

The Ukrainian military has damaged a railway bridge near the village of Starobohdanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which had been used by Russian troops to deliver weapons and military equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Nov. 28. 

The General Staff added that Russian troops are defending their positions in the oblast instead of trying to advance, and that seven settlements in the region had been shelled. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK