General Staff: Ukraine damages bridge used for Russian military supplies.
November 28, 2022 9:57 pm
The Ukrainian military has damaged a railway bridge near the village of Starobohdanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which had been used by Russian troops to deliver weapons and military equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Nov. 28.
The General Staff added that Russian troops are defending their positions in the oblast instead of trying to advance, and that seven settlements in the region had been shelled.
