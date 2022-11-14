General Staff: Russian troops to evict civilians from three occupied settlements in Luhansk Oblast

In its evening update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that Russian forces plan to completely evict the civilian population from the settlements of Kreminna, Sievierodonetsk, and Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast.

Sievierodonetsk, with a prewar population of over 100,000 people, was the epicenter of a months-long siege. In late June, the city in its surroundings was captured by Russia.