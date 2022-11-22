Support us
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

General Staff: Russian forces set up torture chamber in Kherson recreation center

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 7:53 am
Russian forces set up a torture chamber at a recreation center in the village of Strilkove in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. 

Earlier on Nov. 18, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said that new facts of torture reportedly inflicted by Russian troops on Kherson Oblast residents during the occupation were discovered, including a torture chamber with a separate cell where teenagers were kept.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia’s eight-month-long occupation.

Torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements after liberation from the Russian occupation in the past months.

