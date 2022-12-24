Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russian forces reposition in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 7:55 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Nov. 26 that Russia is repositioning its forces to strengthen units near Lyman and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast and Novopavlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Moscow is reportedly bolstering its defense lines, bringing in engineering equipment, and “continuing the offensive in some directions,” according to the General Staff. 

Russia’s military struck civilian infrastructure in Dnipro twice over the past day and carried out four MLRS attacks on Ukrainian military positions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

